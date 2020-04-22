OnePlus Reiterated Its Commitment to India with Lowest Global Prices for OnePlus 8 Series

When global prices of the OnePlus 8 series were first revealed, there was a very real fear that for the first time since 2014 when OnePlus came on the smartphone stage, its phones would enter flagship territory. While no one doubted the technical prowess of the new lineup, loyal customers wondered if the smartphone would be affordable for them.

Putting all rumours to rest, OnePlus has finally revealed prices for its entire OnePlus 8 series and boy, was there a surprise in store for fans. With a starting price of INR 41,999 for the OnePlus 8 series, the global smartphone brand made sure that Indian fans were left with a smile on their faces. Indeed, the retail prices for OnePlus 8 are the lowest in the world. With this, OnePlus has reiterated its commitment to the Indian market by launching the new series at lowest prices globally. Here’s what the entire range of OnePlus 8 series will cost in India.

The OnePlus 8 (Glacial Green) with 6 + 128 GB storage will retail exclusively on Amazon with a retail price on INR 41,999. There are two other variants of OnePlus 8 with the 8 + 128 GB model retailing for INR 44,999 with an additional colour option of Onyx Black. The highest specifications include a 12 GM RAM + 256 GB storage model that also includes a third colour option in the form of Interstellar Glow and costs INR 49,999.

The OnePlus Pro has two models – 8 + 128 GB that costs INR 54,999 and the 12 + 256 GB that costs INR 59,999. The former comes in Onyx Black and Glacial Green colours while the top-end model has an additional colour option called Ultramarine Blue.

There’s no denying that at these prices, the 5G-ready OnePlus line-up looks more than tempting for those looking to upgrade their devices. The OnePlus 8 series has all the hallmarks of a flagship killer – the latest Snapdragon 865 processor, a superb triple camera system and a beautiful display complimented by the smooth Oxygen OS.

The OnePlus 8 Pro goes a few steps further and stamps its authority as the smartphone to beat in 2020 with its forward-looking technologies like wireless charging and an IP68 water and dust resistance making it the smartphone that looks set to be the most successful as soon as it launches.

OnePlus has also upgraded its popular wireless earphones with the introduction of Bullets Wireless Z. Designed for those on the move and satisfy their music and listening experience, the earphones require just a quick 10-minute charge to provide music playback for 10 hours while a full charge ensures 20 hours of playback time. Available in different colours such as black, blue, mint, oat etc., the Bullets Wireless Z is also quite affordable at INR 1999.

Existing OnePlus users can sweeten the deal even further by joining the OnePlus Red Cable Club, an exclusive membership program for the OnePlus community. The club offers many exciting benefits on purchase of the OnePlus 8 Series such as extended warranty and assured buyback rates, 50 GB worth of free OnePlus Cloud storage and other third party benefits. Be sure to check it out here.

The 8 Series will be available for purchase across select channels in May 2020. Please click on Notify Me on Amazon.in for real time updates on sale and availability of the OnePlus 8 Series. Apart from the base OnePlus 8 model (6 + 128 GB) that’s exclusive to Amazon India, the other phones will be available at all online and offline channels.

The writer is an independent Journalist.