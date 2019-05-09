OnePlus Reportedly Issuing Fix for Mysteriously Disappearing Speed Dial Contacts

OnePlus has a rather strange bug at hand to fix, one that is reportedly making speed dial contacts randomly disappear off their phones. The issue reportedly affects all devices ranging from the OnePlus 3 to OnePlus 6T, and has been a rather recent incident, all of which have been extensively reported by its users on the OnePlus forums.However, respite appears to be right around the corner, with the company stating that a fix for this will be issued with the next update. The issue is a bit peculiar because of its irregular nature, and is sporadically affecting certain devices. Even within the affected devices, reports indicate that only the recently saved contacts, which have then been added to the Speed Dial list, are getting deleted, while older contacts are remaining intact. It may be an issue of contact synchronisation, and the interface on the said phones are scrolling the Speed Dial contacts from the backup server that does not include the new contacts, instead of scrolling it from the on-device, local contact list.Some users on the OnePlus forums have reported that clearing the cache memory on the affected devices may be enough to solve the issue, although this may not be a permanent fix for it. Others have reported that switching or upgrading to the latest beta firmware is also doing the trick, although this is an option that not everyone might be willing to take up owing to the reduced stability of the platform.