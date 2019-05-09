Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

OnePlus Reportedly Issuing Fix for Mysteriously Disappearing Speed Dial Contacts

Certain OnePlus phones, from the OnePlus 3 to the OnePlus 6T, have been facing the issue of disappearing contacts since January 2019.

-- | News18.com

Updated:May 9, 2019, 2:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
OnePlus Reportedly Issuing Fix for Mysteriously Disappearing Speed Dial Contacts
Certain OnePlus phones, from the OnePlus 3 to the OnePlus 6T, have been facing the issue of disappearing contacts since January 2019.
Loading...
OnePlus has a rather strange bug at hand to fix, one that is reportedly making speed dial contacts randomly disappear off their phones. The issue reportedly affects all devices ranging from the OnePlus 3 to OnePlus 6T, and has been a rather recent incident, all of which have been extensively reported by its users on the OnePlus forums.

However, respite appears to be right around the corner, with the company stating that a fix for this will be issued with the next update. The issue is a bit peculiar because of its irregular nature, and is sporadically affecting certain devices. Even within the affected devices, reports indicate that only the recently saved contacts, which have then been added to the Speed Dial list, are getting deleted, while older contacts are remaining intact. It may be an issue of contact synchronisation, and the interface on the said phones are scrolling the Speed Dial contacts from the backup server that does not include the new contacts, instead of scrolling it from the on-device, local contact list.

Some users on the OnePlus forums have reported that clearing the cache memory on the affected devices may be enough to solve the issue, although this may not be a permanent fix for it. Others have reported that switching or upgrading to the latest beta firmware is also doing the trick, although this is an option that not everyone might be willing to take up owing to the reduced stability of the platform.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram