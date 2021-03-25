OnePlus Rolling Out OxygenOS 11.1.1.2 Update For OnePlus Nord With A Host of System Improvements

OnePlus rolled out the stable OxygenOS 11 update for its affordable smartphone, the OnePlus Nord earlier this month. That update, which came after a couple of months of open beta testing, was soon paused due to a slew of bugs, including increased battery drain and slow charging speed. This was soon followed by an OxygenOS 11.1.1.1 update which introduced a brand new UI design, improved system stability, and a lot more. Now, the Chinese brand is rolling out the Oxygen 11.1.1.2 update for the OnePlus Nord, which brings a host of system improvements and bug fixes. The new update introduces improved power consumption performance to the OnePlus Nord and fixes an issue of incoming calls being delayed on the display when charging. The OxygenOS 11.1.1.2 update also improves network connection stability on the OnePlus Nord, along with the March 2021 Android Security patch, the changelog mentions.

The new update has been rolled out with firmware version 11.1.1.2AC01DA in India, 11.1.1.2.AC01BA for Europe, and 11.1.1.2.AC01AA for the global variant of the OnePlus Nord. The changelog mentions system improvements, updates to the calculator, and improved network connection stability. The system improvements include fixing of an issue where the Privacy Policy page is displayed abnormally if the device is in Dark Mode, apart from the delayed incoming calls fix and improved power consumption. For the calculator, OnePlus mentions it has fixed the UI where results are showed is displayed abnormally. It has also fixed the issue with the abnormal display of calculator button size. Users are advised to make sure their battery is above 30 percent and they have at least 3GB of free space on the OnePlus Nord smartphones before going ahead with the update.