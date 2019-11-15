OnePlus Rolls-Out OxygenOS 10.0.4 for OnePlus 7T Pro, OxygenOS 10.0.6 for OnePlus 7T

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 10.0.4 update for the OnePlus 7T Pro. The new update will be rolled out in a phased manner hence; users might not get to see it instantly. The update is said to fix the issue of black bar that users were facing at the time of charging or playing a video on their OnePlus 7T Pro. It will also improve system stability, Bluetooth connectivity among others.

According to the changelog on OnePlus forums, the new update for the OnePlus 7 Pro includes:

· Optimised standby power consumption

· Improved system stability and general bug fixes

· Fixed the black bar issue while charging or playing a video

· Optimised the Bluetooth connectivity in automobiles

· Optimised the expanded screenshot feature

· Updated Android security patch to 2019.10

OnePlus has also begun rolling out Oxygen 10.0.6 update for the OnePlus 7T. According to the changelog, here is what you can expect from the update:

· Optimised standby power consumption

· Improved system stability and general bug fixes

· Optimised the Bluetooth connectivity in automobiles

· Optimised the expanded screenshot features

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro smartphones users should soon see a notification for the software update on their devices or they could even manually check for the same by going to the Settings option on their phone, click on System and then on System updates.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.