Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

OnePlus Rolls Out OxygenOS 10.0.7 for OnePlus 7T with Incremental Improvements

The latest OxygenOS update improves system stability, as well as bringing key improvements to the camera.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 16, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Image for representation. (Photo: News18.com)
Image for representation. (Photo: News18.com)

OnePlus has started rolling out a new software update, OxygenOS v10.0.7, for its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 7T. The new software update is incremental in nature, bringing system and camera improvements to the smartphone. With the latest update, OnePlus has stated that the camera’s overall photo quality will improve, while the launch speed of some apps will get better through stability improvement.

As per the changelog of the update published by OnePlus, these are the system specific changes that will come with the latest OxygenOS 10.0.7 update.

1. Improve launch speed of some apps,

2. Optimizes RAM management,

3. Improves system stability, general bug fixes,

4. Optimizes the black and white screen issues with some apps,

5. Android security patch updated to 2019.11

As for the camera, OnePlus does not go into the details of how it changes the default camera. Instead, it simply states "improved photo quality" as part of what the update changes. Following the usual practice, this OTA too will be phased. However, the exact sequence of regions through which the update will be rolled out in phases has not been specified. The OnePlus 7T is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ processor, and come with up to 12GB of RAM. This makes it a fairly decent performing phone, although the camera performance has been under contention for not being at the top of the pile.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram