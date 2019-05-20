Take the pledge to vote

OnePlus Ropes in Superhero to Endorse Its Super Smartphone

The new OnePlus Pro 7 has taken the smartphone market by storm with its innovative features, sleek design and novel international launch that saw members of the public in attendance as well as a live stream online.

Brand Studio |

Updated:May 20, 2019, 6:33 PM IST
OnePlus Ropes in Superhero to Endorse Its Super Smartphone
The new OnePlus Pro 7 has taken the smartphone market by storm with its innovative features, sleek design and novel international launch that saw members of the public in attendance as well as a live stream online.
Dedicated to offering users the best specification and technology available, the OnePlus motto ‘never settle’ resonates with its new brand ambassador - an international superstar whose latest film Avengers: Endgame was a record-breaking smash hit. With the superhero endorsement, OnePlus is en route to making its presence known as a strong international contender.

In its first promotional video with the star, Robert Downey Jr. is seen doing martial arts in shots interspersed with close-ups of the smartphone, drawing comparisons between the discipline of the body and the focus and vision of creating the components of a technologically-advanced device that performs seamlessly.


The new OnePlus Pro 7 has taken the smartphone market by storm with its innovative features, sleek design and novel international launch that saw members of the public in attendance as well as a live stream online.

The smartphone boasts a long list of state-of-the-art features, such as HDR10+ Certification, a technology that supports high-resolution content that is usually reserved for Smart TVs. The device has an excellent triple-rear camera featuring a 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensor. The smartphone also has a unique pop-up selfie camera with 16-megapixel resolution for the perfect social media pictures.

As the futuristic OnePlus crosses over to the premium realm of smartphones, it’s only fitting that it is represented by an international star like Robert Downey Jr who, in addition to being a tech enthusiast himself, is known for portraying an ingenious and tech-savvy superhero onscreen.
