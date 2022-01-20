OnePlus Said to Launch A New Smartphone in India Under Rs 20,000

OnePlus is reportedly working on a new Nord-smartphone for the Indian market that could cost under Rs 20,000. The new smartphone may launch in the country between April to June, though exact details remain unclear. According to 91Mobiles citing a tipster, the new Nord will reportedly debut following the launch of the OnePlus Nord 3, whose details also remain unclear. Currently, the OnePlus sells two smartphones under the Nord series. The more affordable OnePlus Nord CE (Core Edition) 5G comes with a starting price tag of Rs 22,999 (6GB) and goes up to Rs 27,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB variant. The MediaTek 1200-powered Nord 2 costs Rs 27,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB storage model.

The publication adds that the rumoured OnePlus Nord smartphone might get a 90Hz display, a 50-megapixel primary camera, and 5G connectivity. Under the hood, we might see a MediaTek chipset instead of a Qualcomm SoC that OnePlus usually prefers for its devices. Other details, including the moniker, remain unclear. Interestingly, the same publication had earlier reported about the development of another OnePlus Nord phone dubbed OnePlus Nord 2 CE. It means we might see the launch of three Nord smartphones this year - the OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, and the OnePlus Nord under Rs 20,000.

If the rumour is accurate, we can expect the more affordable OnePlus Nord smartphone to borrow some specifications from OnePlus Nord CE 5G. The device gets a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. Like other OnePlus smartphones, Nord CE 5G continues to not compromise on the battery capacity and we get 65W fast charging support. The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery unit. At the back, there’s a 64-megapixel primary camera, accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro shooter and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

