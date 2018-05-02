English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Top 5 Smartphones to Launch in May: OnePlus, Samsung, Nokia And Others
Here is a list of top 5 smartphones which are expected to be launched in the month of May.
Here is a list of top 5 smartphones which are expected to be launched in the month of May.
OnePlus is going all out with the promotions for its upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 6. While the OnePlus smartphone might be the centre of all the anticipation surrounding the smartphone launches, it is not the only device that will be launched in the month of May. On the contrary, almost all the major smartphone manufacturers are set to launch their smartphone offerings this May. What's more, these smartphones will range from a budget price range all the way to the upper-end, flagship range. Here is a look at all the launches lined-up for this month.
1. OnePlus 6
OnePlus 6 leaked image.
The most highly anticipated smartphone launch for this month, the OnePlus 6 launch is set to take place on May 17 in India. To make the launch even more exciting for its fans, OnePlus has scheduled a launch event on the date at 3 pm in Mumbai, the tickets for which can be availed here. Much about the next OnePlus flagship is already known, thanks to the many reports that surfaced online periodically. The OnePlus flagship will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 SoC and will carry an 8GB RAM along with 256GB of internal storage.
As per reports, the OnePlus 6 will be priced around Rs 36,999 in India. OnePlus is offering its fans a chance to have a first look at the OnePlus 6 through OnePlus Pop-up events to be held across the country.
Also read: Top 5 OnePlus 6 Features To Look Out For Before You Buy One
2. Honor 10
Image: Honor
Honor, the e-brand of Huawei, has announced that its flagship smartphone, Honor 10 will be a Flipkart exclusive. Recently unveiled in China, the company has also announced that the Honor 10 will be hitting the Indian market by May end. The new Honor flagship is powered by AI 2.0 and comes with a dual rear camera setup placed horizontally. It also sports the iPhone X inspired notch design at the front. In terms of design, the Honor 10 seems to be inspired heavily by the Huawei P20. The Honor 10 starts retailing in China starting April 27 at a starting price of CNY 2599 for the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant.
If the company sticks to its Chinese pricing for the Honor 10 in India, the device will be priced around Rs 30,000.
Watch: Nokia 8 Sirocco Review | The Steel Frame Stock Android Flagship Smartphone
Also read: WhatsApp 'Group Video Calling' Feature Confirmed by Facebook in Its F8 Conference
3. Nokia X
Nokia X. (Image: Weibo)
Nokia recently confirmed that it will be bringing its next smartphone offering in the form of Nokia X in its Chinese market on the same date as the launch of the OnePlus 6. To be launched on May 16, the Nokia X will also sport an iPhone X like notch display and is expected to come in two variants powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and another by a MediaTek P60 soc. The base variant of the Nokia smartphone will carry a 4GB RAM with 64GB of inbuilt storage. It will run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo operating system.
As of now, the company has not confirmed is the device will be launched in India but if it does, the Nokia X is expected to be priced around Rs 20,000.
4. Samsung Galaxy A6, A6+
Samsung Galaxy A6+.
After much hype around the smartphones, Samsung recently provided the first confirmation upon its upcoming Galaxy smartphones, the Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+. As seen on a recent poster listed by Samsung of the Galaxy A6 and the Galaxy A6+ on its Indonesian website, both the Galaxy devices will more or less sport the same design. The Galaxy A6 and the Galaxy A6+ will come with a Galaxy S9 like Infinity display, with the top bezel sporting a front camera, flashlight and an earpiece. At the back, the smartphones support a vertically aligned camera setup in the middle with the Samsung branding just below it. None of the specifications of the smartphones have been unveiled by the company as of now.
Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ by May end. The devices are expected to be launched at a price of Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively.
Watch: Panasonic Lumix GH5S 4K Mirrorless Camera Review: This One's For Videography
Also read: Instagram Goes All Out With New Group Video Calling, Redesigned Explore, Comment Filter And More
5. Realme 1
Realme 1.
In a recent microsite that went up on Amazon.in, a new budget phone will be offered by Oppo in India starting May 15. The notify me button on the microsite is also on for the interested customer. The new phone is called Realme 1 and will sport Black Diamondback with triangular-cut patterns, similar to the rear panel of the Oppo A3 that's available in China last week and the Oppo F7 Diamond Black. The price and specs of this new budget phone still remain a mystery but it is believed that this new phone will be taking on the Xiaomi 5A.
Realme will be priced in the range of Rs 10,000-20,000 in India.
Also Watch
1. OnePlus 6
OnePlus 6 leaked image.
The most highly anticipated smartphone launch for this month, the OnePlus 6 launch is set to take place on May 17 in India. To make the launch even more exciting for its fans, OnePlus has scheduled a launch event on the date at 3 pm in Mumbai, the tickets for which can be availed here. Much about the next OnePlus flagship is already known, thanks to the many reports that surfaced online periodically. The OnePlus flagship will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 SoC and will carry an 8GB RAM along with 256GB of internal storage.
As per reports, the OnePlus 6 will be priced around Rs 36,999 in India. OnePlus is offering its fans a chance to have a first look at the OnePlus 6 through OnePlus Pop-up events to be held across the country.
Also read: Top 5 OnePlus 6 Features To Look Out For Before You Buy One
2. Honor 10
Image: Honor
Honor, the e-brand of Huawei, has announced that its flagship smartphone, Honor 10 will be a Flipkart exclusive. Recently unveiled in China, the company has also announced that the Honor 10 will be hitting the Indian market by May end. The new Honor flagship is powered by AI 2.0 and comes with a dual rear camera setup placed horizontally. It also sports the iPhone X inspired notch design at the front. In terms of design, the Honor 10 seems to be inspired heavily by the Huawei P20. The Honor 10 starts retailing in China starting April 27 at a starting price of CNY 2599 for the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant.
If the company sticks to its Chinese pricing for the Honor 10 in India, the device will be priced around Rs 30,000.
Watch: Nokia 8 Sirocco Review | The Steel Frame Stock Android Flagship Smartphone
Also read: WhatsApp 'Group Video Calling' Feature Confirmed by Facebook in Its F8 Conference
3. Nokia X
Nokia X. (Image: Weibo)
Nokia recently confirmed that it will be bringing its next smartphone offering in the form of Nokia X in its Chinese market on the same date as the launch of the OnePlus 6. To be launched on May 16, the Nokia X will also sport an iPhone X like notch display and is expected to come in two variants powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC and another by a MediaTek P60 soc. The base variant of the Nokia smartphone will carry a 4GB RAM with 64GB of inbuilt storage. It will run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo operating system.
As of now, the company has not confirmed is the device will be launched in India but if it does, the Nokia X is expected to be priced around Rs 20,000.
4. Samsung Galaxy A6, A6+
Samsung Galaxy A6+.
After much hype around the smartphones, Samsung recently provided the first confirmation upon its upcoming Galaxy smartphones, the Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+. As seen on a recent poster listed by Samsung of the Galaxy A6 and the Galaxy A6+ on its Indonesian website, both the Galaxy devices will more or less sport the same design. The Galaxy A6 and the Galaxy A6+ will come with a Galaxy S9 like Infinity display, with the top bezel sporting a front camera, flashlight and an earpiece. At the back, the smartphones support a vertically aligned camera setup in the middle with the Samsung branding just below it. None of the specifications of the smartphones have been unveiled by the company as of now.
Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A6 and Galaxy A6+ by May end. The devices are expected to be launched at a price of Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively.
Watch: Panasonic Lumix GH5S 4K Mirrorless Camera Review: This One's For Videography
Also read: Instagram Goes All Out With New Group Video Calling, Redesigned Explore, Comment Filter And More
5. Realme 1
Realme 1.
In a recent microsite that went up on Amazon.in, a new budget phone will be offered by Oppo in India starting May 15. The notify me button on the microsite is also on for the interested customer. The new phone is called Realme 1 and will sport Black Diamondback with triangular-cut patterns, similar to the rear panel of the Oppo A3 that's available in China last week and the Oppo F7 Diamond Black. The price and specs of this new budget phone still remain a mystery but it is believed that this new phone will be taking on the Xiaomi 5A.
Realme will be priced in the range of Rs 10,000-20,000 in India.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor Weds Anand Ahuja: Here is This Year’s Most Exclusive Wedding Invite
- Want to be The First One to Own a OnePlus 6? Attend These OnePlus Pop-up Events on May 21, 22
- Kapil Sharma Slaps Legal Notice on Journalist, Seeks Public Apology & Rs 100 Crore in Damages
- Former Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat’s Ex-husband Turns Out to be Con Man, Model Divulges Details
- Morgan’s England Overtake Kohli’s India to Become No.1 ODI Team