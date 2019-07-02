OnePlus Says Sorry After it Sends Bizarre Spam Notification to OnePlus 7 Pro Users

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has admitted to having sent a bizarre push notification to OnePlus 7 Pro users and has issued an apology. The company says this was sent out by mistake, during an internal test being done by the OxygenOS team working on the software. The cryptic message that users received was basically a bunch of cryptic characters, in some instances in Latin or Mandarin.

“We sincerely apologize for the two accidental notification push messages that some OnePlus 7 Pro users received 2 hours ago. As soon as we noticed the mistake, we performed a round of in-depth investigations with the related teams to identify the cause. The push messages occurred while the OxygenOS team was conducting a software test for the upcoming Android Q system update. Due to an error during the testing process, we accidentally pushed a routine test message to some of our OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS users,” OnePlus has said in an official statement.

OnePlus has also assured users that this incident didn’t pose any risk to anyone’s personal data. The company says that the notification push function is designed mainly as a survey tool and to further improve the user experience on their phones, and is based on the Google FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging) Protocol. Earlier, some users had reported on various social media platforms that their OnePlus 7 Pro phones globally were receiving a rather mysterious push notification. It is believed that no notifications were sent to OnePlus 7 users, or in fact to any other OnePlus phones.