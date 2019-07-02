Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

OnePlus Says Sorry After it Sends Bizarre Spam Notification to OnePlus 7 Pro Users

OnePlus has also assured users that this incident didn’t pose any risk to anyone’s personal data.

News18.com

Updated:July 2, 2019, 10:48 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
OnePlus Says Sorry After it Sends Bizarre Spam Notification to OnePlus 7 Pro Users
OnePlus has also assured users that this incident didn’t pose any risk to anyone’s personal data.
Loading...

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has admitted to having sent a bizarre push notification to OnePlus 7 Pro users and has issued an apology. The company says this was sent out by mistake, during an internal test being done by the OxygenOS team working on the software. The cryptic message that users received was basically a bunch of cryptic characters, in some instances in Latin or Mandarin.

“We sincerely apologize for the two accidental notification push messages that some OnePlus 7 Pro users received 2 hours ago. As soon as we noticed the mistake, we performed a round of in-depth investigations with the related teams to identify the cause. The push messages occurred while the OxygenOS team was conducting a software test for the upcoming Android Q system update. Due to an error during the testing process, we accidentally pushed a routine test message to some of our OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS users,” OnePlus has said in an official statement.

OnePlus Push notification-1

OnePlus has also assured users that this incident didn’t pose any risk to anyone’s personal data. The company says that the notification push function is designed mainly as a survey tool and to further improve the user experience on their phones, and is based on the Google FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging) Protocol. Earlier, some users had reported on various social media platforms that their OnePlus 7 Pro phones globally were receiving a rather mysterious push notification. It is believed that no notifications were sent to OnePlus 7 users, or in fact to any other OnePlus phones.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram