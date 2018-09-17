English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus Smart TV is in The Making And You Can Help Name it

The OnePlus TV will come as a flagship product, as confirmed by Pete Lau.

News18.com

Updated:September 17, 2018, 12:56 PM IST
OnePlus Smart TV is in The Making And You Can Help Name it
(Representative Image: OnePlus)
Apart from the OnePlus 6T that the smartphone enthusiasts globally have their eyes set on, the company is now poised to come up with a new Smart TV which, for now, is being called the OnePlus TV. OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the new television division will be led by him. The company is also giving a chance to its more than 5 million community members to come up with an official name for the Smart TV. In a recent blog post, Lau also mentioned that the TV product manager Stephen L is onboard for the production of the OnePlus TV.

OnePlus will be entertaining entries for the name of the OnePlus TV till October 16. Post this, ten best entries will be announced on October 31 and the finalists will also be awarded a pair of OnePlus Bullets Wireless worth Rs 3,990. The company will announce the winner before December 17, with the winner receiving the first OnePlus TV and a trip to its launch event. Interested OnePlus members can send their entries here.

As per reports, the OnePlus TV might make its debut early next year as a "flagship" product. As of now, the company has not revealed any specifications of the Smart TV, though the blog post does hint at the presence of new technologies on the TV.

Recently, OnePlus announced its new USB Type-C headphones in India at a price of Rs 1,490. The headphones are poised to accompany the next flagship smartphone by the company, the OnePlus 6T, which will be the first smartphone from the house of OnePlus to skip the 3.5 mm headphone jack.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
