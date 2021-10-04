OnePlus Sports App Now Lets Users View Live Football Score Updates, News

OnePlus is updating its OnePlus Sports app to show football live score updates and fixtures based on different leagues. The company says OnePlus users can now “stay up to date" with some of the biggest football leagues and tournaments such as the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A, German Bundesliga, French Ligue 1, the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and the upcoming season of ISL. Earlier, the OnePlus Sports app let users access the latest cricket updates right from the Shelf (the quick panel consisting weather and new, accessible by swiping right on the home page). In a release, the company adds the development of the Android app was led by OnePlus India R&D, which is also responsible for 5G testing, Global Carrier Customisation, camera innovation, and OnePlus application design.

With the OnePlus Sports app, users can track live football and cricket updates, tournament fixtures, and upcoming games. For football enthusiasts, there is now an added option to check out trending news and more. The update will ensure that whether it is news on matches, tournaments, player stats, injury updates, or live scores - similar to other popular sports apps like Onefootball, FotMob, and Dream11.

Speaking on the announcement, Ramagopala Reddy, Vice President at OnePlus India R&D said that India not only has a large cricket fan base but huge football enthusiasts. “We are excited to bring the latest updates to sports fans via the all-new OnePlus Sports App as we constantly endeavour to provide unique and one-of-a-kind experiences to our India community," Reddy added.

Some of the notable features of the OnePlus Sports app include the ‘floating widget’ option to let users keep track of scores. Users can also use ‘Quick Acces’ to add it as the first card on the Shelf for the fastest access to live match scores and team updates. The app will remind users about upcoming games, whichever team they follow. With ‘schedule,’ users can always keep track of upcoming tournaments and matches. OnePlus says OnePlus smartphone users must install the app and update the Launcher to version 3.3.4 or above to get the best user experience. The app is available on the Google Play app store.

