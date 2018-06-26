English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
OnePlus Switch Gets an Update For Bugs-Fixes And More

OnePlus users had reportedly been encountering a "repeated data transfer problem" and this update comes with a bug-fix.

Updated:June 26, 2018, 7:12 PM IST
OnePlus Switch Gets an Update For Bugs-Fixes And More
Photo for representation. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/ News18.com)
China-based smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has reportedly updated its device transfer and data backup application, "OnePlus Switch" to "version 1.2" that comes with a software improvement programme, tweaked user interface (UI) and bug-fixes. Earlier, OnePlus users had reportedly been encountering a "repeated data transfer problem" and this update comes with a bug-fix.

"The company has added a new system stability improvement programme. Opting into the programme either at first app launch or via the settings menu allows the tool to create a system log which can be sent to the company if any issues do occur," Android Headlines reported late on Monday.

Additionally, the company has also incorporated minor changes to the UI to "improve the user experience overall" and support more transfers through the app, including moving of messages, call history, calendar-reminders, photos, videos, audio and apps (with data), from their old phones to a new OnePlus device.

With the new update, OnePlus aims to extend support to users who happen to use the app as a straightforward device backup utility, Android Headlines added.

