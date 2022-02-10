OnePlus Tablet May Get This 'Special' Android Operating System

The OnePlus Pad tablet has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time, but we are yet to see some official details. Details about OnePlus’ first tablet surfaced in July 2021, and a separate leak claims its launch in the first half of 2022. Now, a new report by 91Mobiles suggests that the OnePlus Pad might run on Android 12L OS out of the box. In October 2021, Google had unveiled its Android 12L OS designed for tablets and foldable smartphones. Some leaks suggest that Android 12L is specifically designed for Google’s rumoured foldable Pixel phones.

The Android 12L OS is currently in beta form, and stable rollout details remain unclear. Google parent Alphabet explains that the new Android version refines the UI on screens larger than 600sp. It also includes a new taskbar on large screens to let users “drag and drop an app into split-screen mode and instantly switch apps on the fly." The company started rolling out Android 12L Beta in December 2021 for select phones and tablets. It is unclear whether the OnePlus Pad will tweak the software version with their own OxygenOS skin for the rumoured OnePlus Pad.

Other specification details of the OnePlus Pad remains unclear at this point. Currently, OnePlus’ sister brand Realme, under the BBK umbrella, sells the Realme Pad tablet in India for a starting price of Rs 13,999. It has both an LTE and Wi-Fi variant, and the 10.4-inch LCD screen gets 2000×1200 pixels resolution. For optics, there’s an 8-megapixel front camera and another 8-megapixel snapper at the back. The OnePlus Pad could likely borrow some features from Realme Pad, but all this is speculation.

OnePlus is also rumoured to launch multiple smartphones in India. A report suggests the launch of a OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G that might feature a 6.59-inch Full-HD display and a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup. At the front, we may see a 16-megapixel snapper for selfies. Other features include a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset under the hood. Additionally, the company is also said to launch a regular OnePlus Nord CE 2 with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.

