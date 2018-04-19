English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OnePlus Teams up With Marvel Studios For 'Avengers: Infinity War'
OnePlus has announced a partnership with Marvel Studios to celebrate its 10th anniversary with the film "Avengers: Infinity War" which arrives in theatres on April 27.
OnePlus Teams up With Marvel Studios For 'Avengers: Infinity War' (photo for representation, image: Siddhartha Sharma, News18.com)
Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Thursday announced a partnership with Marvel Studios to celebrate its 10th anniversary with the film "Avengers: Infinity War" which arrives in theatres on April 27. According to media reports, OnePlus is teaming with Disney with a special "Avengers: Infinity War" edition of the forthcoming OnePlus 6. "OnePlus' association with Marvel Studios is to go beyond the ordinary and achieve groundbreaking innovations in mobile technology to create the best user experiences," the company said.
Celebrating its third anniversary in India, OnePlus in December 2017 introduced OnePlus 5T "Star Wars" special edition smartphone in collaboration with science-fiction film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" for Rs 38,999. The limited edition phone's design was inspired by planet "Crait" from the movie.
To recall, OnePlus 6 is all set to launch as the company is gearing up with all kinds of promotional activities around the same. Till date, OnePlus has unveiled its plans for the smartphone's design, specifications, features and a lot more. Building on this, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has now shared certain samples of the camera capability of the OnePlus 6. In addition, the company has also tweeted out a post that seems to be hinting at the water-proof capability of the smartphone.
In a tweet on Monday, OnePlus hinted at the water resistance feature being present on the OnePlus 6. The tweet read, "Don't you just hate it when you have to stop using your phone when it rains? So do we ;)." Attached was a video of falling raindrops. The teaser, however, does not reveal the level of water resistance on the smartphone. It can be safely assumed that the OnePlus 6 will feature an IP67 water resistance, considering that it is the industry norm for Android flagships.
As for its specifications, OnePlus 6 is anticipated to carry a 6GB RAM and a 64GB in-built storage. It will run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo and given the history of OnePlus devices, should be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. It is also rumoured to carry a vertical dual camera setup at the back.
