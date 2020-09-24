OnePlus Teases 65W Fast Charging Support for OnePlus 8T, Launch on October 14

OnePlus is all set to unveil its OnePlus 8T smartphone on October 14. While there are a lot of rumours and reports surrounding the new smartphone, the company has confirmed a 120Hz display and 5G support on the upcoming handset. Now, OnePlus has teased that the OnePlus 8T's will be getting 65W Warp Charge fast charging technology as well. "Explore our new Warp Charge tech. Best viewed on a OnePlus," the company said in a teaser shared on Twitter. The link in the teaser can only be viewed on mobile, and it shows a dual-cell charging system with a charge meter that fills up instantly. While OnePlus has nowhere mentioned it will be a 65W fast charging support, it is believed the company is finally using sister brand Oppo's dual-cell charging tech.

OPPO's 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging technology has been in use for a while now. From what we can see in the teaser shared by OnePlus, it could be bringing OPPO's dual-cell charging system seen on the Find X2. The Find X2 features two 2130mAh batteries with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging, and it is possible we will see something similar on the OnePlus 8T. It is interesting to note that OnePlus has only now opted for 65W charging tech for its smartphones, despite the tech being around for quite some time now. Both OPPO and OnePlus come under the BBK Electronics umbrella brand.

OnePlus announced the OnePlus 8T launch for October 14 last week. The company will launch the smartphone via an online event, which will take place at 7:30PM IST. Interested viewers can watch the OnePlus 8T event live on OnePlus' official website(https://www.oneplus.in/launch). Since then, OnePlus has released a string of teasers for the upcoming OnePlus 8T.

While the company has only confirmed the 120Hz display, 5G support, and the super-fast charging support, the rumours surrounding the highly anticipated smartphone have given out a lot of information on the upcoming device. The OnePlus 8T is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone will also come with a quad rear camera setup, which will include a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Renders of the phone have also hinted at a hole-punch design, along with a rectangular camera module.