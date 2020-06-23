OnePlus Teases Upcoming Smartphone Launch: OnePlus Z Finally on its Way

OnePlus is all set to launch its affordable OnePlus TV series in India on July 2. If reports are to be believed, the company is also working on a new smartphone that might be called OnePlus Z or OnePlus Nord. In fact, OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau and top executive Carl Pei both took on Twitter to tease the upcoming launch with the hashtag #NewBeginnings. While Lau in his tweeted noted, "Who's ready for something new from @OnePlus?", Pei wrote, "It's time to rock the boat again." Interestingly, the image attached to Lau's tweet is what stands out and has the OnePlus logo in blue instead of the trademark red colour.

Both Lau and Pei haven't revealed anything and remain tight-lipped so there is no clarity if the teasers are indeed for the OnePlus Z or OnePlus Nord. But given the fact that there have been numerous rumours that the company is working on an affordable smartphone series, the OnePlus Z could finally see the light of the day.

OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord Rumoured Specifications

The OnePlus Z could sport a Fluid AMOLED display with 1,080X2400 pixel-screen resolution an 402 ppi density. Under the hood, the device could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Chipset along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and will be backed by a 4300mAh battery.

For photography purposes, the OnePlusZ will reportedly sport a triple-camera setup with 64-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 aperture, the second one being a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, and there is also a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone is likely to come with a 16-megapixel lens with f/2.0 feature. Connectivity features of the new device may include WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, Volte, and more. Onboard sensors of the OnePlus Z will include Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, and compass. As far as the price is concerned, the OnePlus Z might have a price tag of Rs 24,000 and is likely to go on sale in Blue colour option.