OnePlus Tempts Buyers with Attractive Republic Day Offers

OnePlus has launched some exciting offers ahead of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations in India. The offers are across its entire lineup of products – be it smartphones such as the OnePlus 8T or OnePlus Nord, smart TVs such as its U and Y series or OnePlus accessories. If you’ve been waiting to pick up some of the most acclaimed products and devices from the global technology company, this is the perfect time to do it.

To make your choice easier, we’ve listed down all of the Republic Day offers that you can currently avail from OnePlus below. Simply take your pick from the list below and start the year right with your favourite OnePlus device.

OnePlus 8T 5G

Perhaps on offer for the first time, OnePlus’ most recent smartphone, the OnePlus 8T 5G is currently available at its lowest price yet. Originally priced at INR 42,999 onwards, the 8T range is now down to INR 38,999 on Amazon India’s Great Republic Day Sale, implying savings of up to INR 4,000. Available from January 19-23, the price is inclusive of INR 2500 Discount through Amazon coupons valid for a limited time period as well as INR 1500 discount through SBI credit cards.

If you prefer buying directly from OnePlus, there are tempting offers on the official website too. You can get up to INR 2000 off on purchase of the 8T 5G through HDFC Bank Cards and EasyEMI on oneplus.in, OnePlus Store App and OnePlus Experience Stores. Select American Express cards are also eligible for 10% cashback made on purchases on oneplus.in and OnePlus Store App.

With flagship specs like 120Hz display, latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and a solid camera-setup, the OnePlus 8T 5G is a solid smartphone investment for the next couple of years at least.

OnePlus Nord

One of the most loved smartphones of 2020 is now available at an unmatched price. Delivering flagship-level features such as a fluid 90Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and some very capable cameras at a fraction of the price, OnePlus Nord makes a compelling case for itself.

Available in three colors – Gray Ash, Blue Marble and Gray Onyx, the original pricing of the 8+128GB variant is INR 27,999 with the 12+256GB variant being for INR 29,999. With HDFC Bank cards, you can now get additional INR 1000 off with six-month no-interest EMI on purchases made through credit cards or EMI with six-month no-interest EMI, regardless of where you pick up this premium midrange smartphone from.

OnePlus TVs

Featuring some of the best designs, top-notch display and Dolby audio, it’s no wonder that the OnePlus TVs have gained an impressive following in a short amount of time. OnePlus is offering some cool discounts on both the budget Y Series as well as the flagship Q1 Series through its Republic Day Sale.

Customers can avail an instant discount of upto INR 4000 off on OnePlus TV Q Series that features 4K QLED Display, Dolby Vision along with a 50W 8-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos. They can also avail upto INR 1000 off on OnePlus TV Y series on purchase using an HDFC credit cards, credit card EMI and debit card EMI. There is also an option to get an additional INR 1000 off on the OnePlus TV Y Series 43” and INR 500 off on the OnePlus Y Series 32” TV.

OnePlus Accessories

From now until January 24, you can pick up your favourite OnePlus accessory at a discounted rate. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z series is now available at just INR 1899 while the OnePlus Powerbank costs just INR 999 on oneplus.in and the OnePlus Store App. Additionally, the OnePlus Buds are available for INR 4699 while the OnePlus Buds Z are available for INR 2799 on oneplus.in and the OnePlus Store App.

Additionally, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition, OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Buds Z are also available at 5% off on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus exclusive offline stores and partner retail outlets.

Customers can also save an extra INR 100 on all OnePlus products as Red Cable Club membership benefits by signing up on the OnePlus Store App or oneplus.in. As a Red Cable Club member, you can avail discount vouchers and snag the latest merchandise on Red Cable Privé until January 31.

As part of Red Cable Privé, you are eligible to get a voucher for free OnePlus PowerBank on purchase of OnePlus 8, 8 Pro & 8T 5G as well as a voucher for 50% off on battery replacement for customers using the OnePlus 3 to OnePlus 6T that’s valid until the end of 2021.

The OnePlus Urban Traveler Backpack is also available for purchase exclusively for Red Cable Club members. All you need to do is claim the invite code from Red Cable Privé and make the purchase on oneplus.in or the OnePlus Store App.

With so many offers across so many devices, there's definitely something for everyone to enjoy with OnePlus’ Republic Day offers. Make the most of this discount and bag your favourite devices before the sale ends on January 26.