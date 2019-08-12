OnePlus to Enter Smart TV Market With 4K OLED Products Launching in September

We first heard about OnePlus working on a smart television last year when company founder and CEO Pete Lau a new television division is in place and will be led by him. He had also asked the community members to come up with an official name for the smart TV.

A report now suggests that OnePlus will finally launch its first smart TV this year. If rumours are true, then the company could unveil it between 25 and 30 September, most likely on the 26th. Certain Bluetooth SIG certification documents confirm this information.

The report further says that the company is sourcing the panels from TPV Display Technologies at least one of the TV models with one of the variants having an OLED panel. The TV range could come in four sizes including 43-inches, 55-inches, 65-inches, and 75-inches. OnePlus is expected to launch its smart TV range initially in three countries namely the US, India, and China. The TV range is also said to come with Bluetooth 5.0 and offer a "unique Android TV experience." This could mean that the company is going to offer a forked version of Android to differentiate itself from the rest of the players in the market. We are assuming that OnePlus will offer 4K resolution and HDR support as well.

As of now the smart TV market in India has become really competitive, especially with Xiaomi’s range of fairly affordable Mi LED TV range. The past one year has seen major TV brands like Samsung pulling down their prices to match up with other players.

