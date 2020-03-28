OnePlus to Finally Bring Always-On Display Feature to OxygenOS

OnePlus offers one of the best smartphones out there and that is partly due to the fact that it offers near to stock Android experience with its OxygenOS. Having said that, the company’s custom UI (user interface) has been missing a crucial feature- Always-on Display.

The company is finally working on bringing the feature through a future OxygenOS update. The info was confirmed by OnePlus on its official Twitter account, which is definitely great news for all OnePlus users. It has been one of the most requested features, having said that, it can potentially have an impact on the battery of the smartphone. Also, the feature only works best if the handset makes use of an AMOLED panel, which is the case with all OnePlus smartphones ever since the OnePlus 3.

The top IDEA is Always-On Display. We hear you, and our OS Product team has replied: it's on our roadmap. — OnePlus (@oneplus) March 27, 2020

Notably, OnePlus has also confirmed that initial tests of the Always-on display feature on the OnePlus 7 Pro did affect the battery longevity as it reduced by as much as two hours on average. Hopefully, the company will find a way to fix the battery draining issue.

The company is also expected to launch the new OnePlus 8 series on April 15. We recently reported that the new range could include the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and a more affordable OnePlus 8 Lite. Tipster Ishan Agarwal had shared a list of specifications suggesting that the OnePlus 8 Pro will be fully waterproof. Sadly, the vanilla OnePlus 8 will not. Agarwal’s list of specifications suggests that both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be powered by the new Snapdragon 865 chipset, and possibly offer 5G. Both will come with AMOLED panels but the Pro will feature a larger 6.85-inch QHD+ panel with 120Hz refresh rate while the OnePlus 8 will have a 6.55-inch FHD+ panel with 90Hz refresh rate. Both will come with the option of 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage and 8GB or 12GB RAM memory options. Notably, the Pro will offer the new LPDDR5 RAM, while the other will continue to use LPDDR4X.



