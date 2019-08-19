Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

OnePlus to Introduce Another 5G Smartphone by Year End, Confirms CEO Pete Lau

While Lau didn’t reveal the name of the device that might be coming up as the new 5G device, some users also expect that he is hinting the ‘T’ upgrade to the OnePlus 7 series.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 19, 2019, 1:43 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
OnePlus to Introduce Another 5G Smartphone by Year End, Confirms CEO Pete Lau
Image for Representation
Loading...

OnePlus seems to be on a roller-coaster ride this year. While the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to soon debut its ‘T’ variant, OnePlus 7T, later this year, there might be more surprises in store for the consumers. And unlike the other speculations, this news comes as a confirmation from the CEO of OnePlus. According to his conversation with Financial Times, CEO Pete Lau believes that for any phone to be called a 'flagship' phone in 2019, it must have 5G support. He also added that in the coming year, 5G will become more popular OnePlus' phones will be coming up with more 5G phones that will be compatible around the globe.

He said, “If you want to be a premium phone in 2020, you have to be equipped with 5G technology. We believe with the development of 5G technology next year we can have an (even) better performance. With the upcoming 5G era approaching, we are going to invest more.” While Lau didn’t reveal the name of the device that might be coming up as the new 5G device, some users also expect that he is hinting the ‘T’ upgrade to the OnePlus 7 series. It is also to be noted that OnePlus already has a 5G-compatible OnePlus 7 Pro, which is compatible with UK’s EE network. Also, with the OnePlus 7T series on the way, there are chances that OnePlus could do a 5G version of the regular OnePlus 7T.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram