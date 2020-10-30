OnePlus to Launch a Special Cyberpunk 2077 Edition OnePlus 8T on November 2

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 8T earlier this month. The smartphone came as the company's mid-cycle refresh for the OnePlus 8 series and sits between the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. Now, the Chinese manufacturer is bringing a special Cyberpunk 2077 Edition on November 2. OnePlus made the announcement on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo. The company has partnered with Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red to come up with the limited edition smartphone. Cyberpunk 2077 is a highly-anticipated action role-playing video game which is set to launch on December 10.

In its Weibo post, OnePlus said that the Cyberpunk 2077 edition of the OnePlus 8T will launch on November 2 at 2PM local (China) time (11:30AM IST). The teaser shows that the limited edition smartphone will come with yellow and grey accents. The packaging of the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 edition is also said to be different from the standard OnePlus 8T. Further, the back panel of the smartphone will have an extended camera bump, which will house an embossed "Cyberpunk 2077" branding. The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 edition will be up for pre-orders starting November 4 in China. Past leaks suggest that the smartphone may come with a 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage configuration. The smartphone may be priced around CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 44,500), according to reports.

While the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 edition will come with cosmetic tweaks, the internals are expected to remain similar to the standard OnePlus 8T. The smartphone is reported to come with Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and will feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 edition is also expected to be powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and will have the same 4,500mAh battery.