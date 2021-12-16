OnePlus To Launch Its Next Affordable Flagship, Nord 2 CE 5G, Soon

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus may soon bring its next mid-range OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G smartphone to India. A new leak has suggested that the latest OnePlus Nord smartphone, famously codenamed Ivan may launch in India in the first quarter of next year. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone will be a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 5G that went official in June this year. A new leak has now suggested that OnePlus is gearing up for the India launch of the smartphone.

According to a tipster named Yogesh Brar and 91Mobiles, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G is set to launch in India in the first quarter of 2021. The brand is also expected to launch the smartphone in Europe alongside India and the smartphone may carry a price tag of under Rs 30,000, the report said. The OnePlus Nord CE, predecessor of the rumoured smartphone was launched at a price of Rs 27,999 earlier this year.

The leak suggests that the upcoming smartphone will feature a triple card slot to accommodate two SIM cards and one microSD card. While there have been several leaks about the smartphone, OnePlus has not said anything about the development of this handset.

Earlier, detailed specifications of the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G hinted that the smartphone may come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is rumoured to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G may feature a triple rear camera setup at the back, including a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The smartphone is also said to come with a 16-megapixel front camera. The OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G will come with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

