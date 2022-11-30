OnePlus To Launch Monitors In India On December 12: All Details

OnePlus is entering a new segment in India next month. The company has shared a teaser for its first OnePlus Monitor launch in the country which is going to take place on December 12. OnePlus is launching the models under the brand name OnePlus Monitor X27 and the E24.

By the looks of it, OnePlus will have one of these models with vertical display support, which means it could be rotated for use in different modes.

The monitor features slim bezels on the display and carries the Never Settle tagline on the stand that holds the display. The stand also gets a platform which allows you to place it on the surface. Going by the name of the models, we expect to see two monitors from OnePlus, which will have a 27-inch and a 24-inch version.

OnePlus has not talked about the features, but looking at the design renders and the focus of the company as a whole, expect the OnePlus Monitors to support some sort of high refresh rate for the screen, which will make it an appealing prospect for gamers. It should also come equipped with technology like a flicker-free screen, low latency and more.

The smart TV segment has got its share of love, but you can’t say the same with monitors in the country. But with the entry of brands like Realme and OnePlus, it is possible that other manufacturers will sit up and take notice. With these products, people will have more options, which could invariably bring down the price of 4K monitors and more. We are hoping that OnePlus has its focus on the affordable bracket, and launch these models within Rs 20,000 for buyers in the country.

