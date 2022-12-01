OnePlus To Offer 4 Years Of Android OS Updates Starting 2023, But There's A Caveat

People are increasingly keeping their phones for longer — thanks to better, more powerful hardware. And, with the price climbing every year, it makes sense for people to consider phones as an investment that will last for at least 3-4 years, if not more.

Apple has consistently provided major iOS updates for its older iPhones, with devices like the iPhone 6S receiving a whopping six years of support. Joining Apple on the bandwagon is OnePlus. The BBK-owned OEM has promised to deliver four years of major Android OS updates and five years of security patches, up from three years of major updates. But yes, there’s a caveat.

The updated policy will apply only to smartphones launching from 2023; ergo, OnePlus smartphones from 2022 — including the OnePlus 10 series, will only receive three years of Android OS and four years of security updates.

Moreover, it is also unclear whether the new update policy applies to all OnePlus smartphones — Nord, R Series, etc.

But, consumers can expect the upcoming flagship OnePlus 11 series to support the same, likely due to the flagship price recent OnePlus devices have started retailing for.

Other OEMs like Samsung and Google already offer four years of major Android OS updates and up to five years of security updates.

