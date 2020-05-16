OnePlus True Wireless Earbuds May be Yet Another AirPods Lookalike, to Launch in July

OnePlus is reportedly set to launch its first pair of true wireless earphones later this year, joining the bandwagon of Chinese smartphone makers building true wireless earbuds such as the new Mi AirDots, the Realme Buds Air and the Huawei FreeBuds. While it isn't quite clearly if the OnePlus true wireless earbuds will also be named under the Bullets portfolio, a new design leak has thrown light at what may be expected from it. To nobody's surprise, the OnePlus true wireless earbuds look like the most popular TWS that the world has seen so far — the Apple AirPods Pro.

The illustration of the OnePlus true wireless earbuds posted online show a design that looks to merge the AirPods and the AirPods Pro. While the OnePlus buds appear to have a longer stalk like the AirPods, the earpieces themselves appear to be angled slightly inward, which is slightly like how the AirPods Pro is designed in terms of the fit. In every way, OnePlus looks set to follow in the footsteps of Realme, a fellow BBK Electronics brand, which aped the Apple AirPods to the hilt with the Realme Buds Air.

However, while there are inconsistencies in the Realme Buds Air that we noted in our review, the company succeeded in pricing the device at a strong, budget point, hence opening up the true wireless earbuds space to a wide number of buyers. OnePlus has so far played in a segment above the absolute budget category of wireless earphones so far, with its Bullets Wireless range of Bluetooth earphones priced below but close to the Rs 5,000 mark. With its upcoming true wireless earphones, it remains to be seen how they manage to line this up in terms of the price.

In terms of features, OnePlus may go for touch-based controls on the outside. Internally, much will depend on the exact configuration of the drivers that are used, and still more about that will depend on which category does OnePlus target with the device. More details should gradually come our way, closer to its launch date that is supposedly in July.