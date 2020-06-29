TECH

OnePlus TV 2020 Range to Include 32-inch, 43-inch and 55-inch Models

Image credits: @247Techie_in

Image credits: @247Techie_in

Fresh details around the upcoming OnePlus TV range have emerged including the expected price range.

Kunal Khullar
  • Last Updated: June 29, 2020, 10:52 AM IST
We are days away from OnePlus unveiling its new smart TV range which is expected to be way more affordable than its premium range from last year. While the company has been giving out hints, the latest one confirms that we will see at least three models under the new 2020 OnePlus TV range.

In a post, OnePlus has confirmed that its new TV range will be priced at Rs 1x,999, Rs 2x,999 and Rs 4x,999. It was earlier speculated that we would see only two variants- 32-inch and 43-inch.

According to some leaked information, OnePlus is going to bring three models. The 32H1 32-inch variant will be an HD TV, the 43F1 43-inch variant will be full-HD while the third 55U1 55-inch variant will be ultra-HD or 4K. The 32-inch and 43-inch variants are said to come with Dolby Audio while the larger 55-inch model will feature Dolby Audio as well as Dolby Vision.

OnePlus will be officially announcing its new smart TV range in India on July 2. With its new launch, the company is expected to go head-to-head with the likes of Xiaomi and Realme. The company is also expected to showcase its new affordable smartphone tomorrow (June 30), although the final name of the phone could either be the OnePlus Z, OnePlus 8 Lite or the OnePlus Nord.

