OnePlus TV 2020 to Launch Today in India: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price and More

OnePlus will be officially unveiling its new range smart TVs in India today. The company has already teased that we can expect three models as well as certain features that will be a part of the new series. Primarily OnePlus is going to be targeting the more affordable segment unlike the two models it launched last year.

The launch event is scheduled for 7PM IST and will be live streamed. You can head over to OnePlus India’s social media channels including Twitter and YouTube to catch all the announcements. We have also added the official live stream below for your convenience:

OnePlus TV Expected Price and Features

The company has been teasing some of the features of the upcoming OnePlus TV range. As mentioned above, expect a total of three new models. A recent leak suggests that these will be the 32H1 32-inch HD TV, the 43F1 43-inch full-HD TV and the 55U1 55-inch ultra-HD or 4K TV. The 32-inch and 43-inch variants are said to come with Dolby Audio while the larger 55-inch model will feature Dolby Audio as well as Dolby Vision.

OnePlus has also given hints like a “burdenless design” with thin bezels and a slim build that can be matched to the OnePlus 8 series. There is also a confirmation that the displays will offer 93 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. In a post, OnePlus recently confirmed that its new TV range will be priced at Rs 1x,999, Rs 2x,999 and Rs 4x,999.Pre-bookings have already started on Amazon India where the company is offering extended warranty at Rs 1,000.

