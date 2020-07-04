OnePlus TV 32Y1 First Sale in India on July 5: Price, Features, and More

OnePlus recently announced its new smart TV range with three new models in India. The entry-level 32-inch variant will be going on a special sale tomorrow (July 5) on Amazon India at 12PM noon. The company will be selling the TV with some offers for its customers.

The new OnePlus TV range was announced on July 2 where the company introduced three models- OnePlus 32Y1, OnePlus 43Y1 and OnePlus 55U1. The 32-inch variant is priced at Rs 12,999 and will be available in limited quantities during tomorrow’s sale. According to the listing on Amazon India, customers will be able to buy the television using up to 12 months no-cost EMI through Bajaj FinServ as well as all major bank debit and credit cards. There is also a special bundle offer where customers can get the Amazon Echo Dot at a reduced price of Rs 1,999.

The OnePlus TV 32Y1 features a 1366 x 768-pixel resolution HD panel with 93% percent colour gamut and bezel-less design. It runs on Android TV 9.0 interface with Oxygen Play UI, to offer a connected TV interface on a budget TV. In terms of audio, it features two 10W speakers, along with Dolby Audio. The TV also comes with Chromecast built-in, support for Google Assistant, and OnePlus Connect that lets your OnePlus phone act as a remote.

As for hardware, it is powered by a 64-bit processor with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage. As for the ports, the OnePlus 32Y1 comes with two USB ports, two HDMI (one with ARC support), an ethernet port, standard RF and AV ports, optical audio, and 3.5mm audio jack. There is also Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 onboard.

