OnePlus TV 32Y1 vs Mi TV 4A Pro 32 vs Realme Smart TV 32: Comparing The Best 32-inch Android TVs

OnePlus has now entered the affordable smart TV space in India by launching its new Y-Series of televisions in two sizes – 32-inch and 43-inch. The OnePlus 32Y1 features a 32-inch HD panel, and is priced at Rs 12,999. The OnePlus 43Y1, meanwhile, features a 43-inch full HD display and is priced at Rs 22,999.

This puts the company in direct competition with Xiaomi and Realme, both of which have similar offerings. So let’s the have a comparison of the entry-level 32-inch variants

OnePlus TV 32Y1

The OnePlus 32Y1 features a 1366 x 768-pixel resolution HD panel. The TV runs on OnePlus’ custom Oxygen Play UI, which is based on Google’s Android TV 9.0 – the same firmware that runs on the OnePlus Q series TVs. In terms of audio, it features two 10W speakers with support for Dolby audio. The TV also offers 93% DCI-P3 panel, dialogue enhancer, in-built Chromecast and OnePlus Connect that lets you control the TV using a OnePlus smartphone.

As for hardware, it is powered by a 64-bit processor with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage. As for the ports, the OnePlus 32Y1 comes with two USB ports, two HDMI (one with ARC support), an ethernet port, standard RF and AV ports, optical audio, and 3.5mm audio jack. There is also Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 onboard.

Price: 12,999

Mi TV 4A Pro 32

Xiaomi has been ahead of the game and offers a variety of smart TV models in India. One of the most affordable ones is the Mi TV 4A Pro 32-inch model which comes with a similar 1366 x 768-pixel resolution HD panel backed up by the company’s 7th-gen imaging engine. The TV also features a quad-core Amlogic processor backed by 1GB of RAM and 8GB storage. On the software front, the TV offers the option to switch between Android TV or its proprietary Patchwall interface. Patchwall brings content from various OTT applications and set-top boxes at a single place along with the option of universal search.

The Mi TV 4A Pro runs on the latest Android TV 9 update that it received last year October bringing apps like Netflix and Prime Video, in addition to apps like Hotstar, Zee5, YouTube and more. Just like the OnePlus TV, you get integrated Chromecast and Google Assistant. For audio, the TV comes with 10W x 2 stereo speakers tuned by dts-HD. As for ports, the Mi TV comes with three HDMI ports, an AV input, two USB ports, 3.5mm audio out, and an Ethernet port. There is also built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Price: Rs 12,499

Realme Smart TV 32

Realme recently entered the Indian smart TV market with the launch of two variants, a 32-inch and a 43-inch model. Realme has also used a 1366 x 768-pixel resolution HD panel with a proprietary Chroma Boost Picture Engine. The TV is powered by a MediaTek quad-core processor with built-in ARM Cortex A53 CPU and Mali-470 MP3 GPU. There is also 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. This one also comes with Android TV 9 so you get access to all Google services including Google Assistant and Play Store.

The TV comes with built-in apps like YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video as well as support for Chromecast. As for audio, there are 24W quad stereo speakers with Dolby Audio. Connectivity-wise, the Realme TV offers Wi-Fi, Infrared, DLNA, Bluetooth 5.0, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, SPDIF, DVB-T2 (Digital TV interface), and Ethernet.

Price: Rs 12,999

