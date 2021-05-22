OnePlus TV 40Y1 Launch in India On May 24, Specifications Teased: What to Expect

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is launching its new TV on May 24, the company announced on Friday, May 21. The OnePlus TV 40Y1 will launch in India as well and will be an addition to the 32Y1 and the 43Y1 models that OnePlus already sells in the country. The OnePlus TV 40Y1 will be a 40-inch TV and will sit between the 32Y1 and the 43Y1 and is said to be priced lower than the OnePlus TV 43Y1, which is priced at Rs 26,999 in India. The OnePlus TV 40Y1 will be launched at 12PM (noon) on May 24. The TV will go on sale via OnePlus.in. While the 43-inch version of the OnePlus TV is priced at Rs 26,999, the 32-inch variant of the TV is priced at Rs 15,999 in the country.

Alongside the announcement, OnePlus aso teased the specifications of the OnePlus TV 40Y1 on the company’s website. The OnePlus TV 40Y1 will be powered by a 64-bit processor (unspecified) and will run on OxygenPlay based on Android TV 9. The OnePlus TV features a 40-inch full-HD display with a 93 percent coverage of DCI-P3 collur gamut. Further, the TV is teased to come with a bezel-less design and comes with features like OnePlus Connect. The OnePlus TV 40Y1 will also come with in-built Chromecast, supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and offers access to Google Play Store.

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 also comes with in-built apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 5. Ports include one Ethernet port, RF connection input, two HDMI ports, one AV In, one digital audio output and two USB ports.

