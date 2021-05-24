OnePlus TV 40Y1 With Dolby Audio Speakers, Android TV 9 Launched in India, Priced at Rs 23,999

OnePlus has refreshed the Y-series budget smart-TV portfolio with the new OnePlus TV 40Y1. As the name suggests, the device comes with a 40-inch screen. It sits between the existing 32-inch and 43-inch Y-series models. In terms of design and specifications, the new 43-inch model bears similarities to its siblings. With the launch of the new OnePlus TV 40Y1, OnePlus will hope to rival Samsung and Xiaomi that has smart-TV models of similar sizes and price range. Notably, Xiaomi has announced the launch of a new Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition in India next month. The OnePlus TV carries a price tag of Rs 23,999 and features a single black colour option. Its sale will start May 24 onwards via the OnePlus India website and Flipkart. The Chinese tech company is also offering Rs 1,000 off with SBI credit card and EMI transactions, up to 5 percent cashback on select American Express cards, up to six months of no-cost EMIs with SBI Bank and Bajaj Finserv EMI cards.

Starting with the design, the OnePlus TV 40Y1 features a 40-inch screen with slim bezels on three sides. Its display comes with Full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) resolution, 93.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and 93 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It also features anti-aliasing, noise reduction, dynamic contrast, and colour space mapping. The two inbuilt speakers support Dolby Audio format and are touted to deliver 20W of audio output. The TV runs on Android TV 9.0 out-of-the-box and can be managed by the OnePlus Connect app aside from the remote. The device can run popular online channels such as Netflix, Prime Videos, YouTube, and more. It has a built-in Chromecast along with access to the Google Play Store, Google Assistant, and Alexa voice assistant. Connectivity options include 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, two HDMI ports and two USB 2.0 ports. The OnePlus TV 40Y1 also comes with a single ethernet port, AV input, and RF connection input. It weighs 5.2 kg with the stand and 5.1 kg without the stand. Under the hood, there’s also a 64-bit processor paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here