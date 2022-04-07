OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro 4K Smart TV With Dolby Audio Launched In India: Price, Specifications

OnePlus has launched a new affordable 4K smart TV in India on Thursday. The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro supports 4K or UHD resolution and supports Dolby Audio technology. The smart TV runs on Android TV 10 platform which gets you Google Chromecast and Google Assistant support by default.

The company already has a slew of HD and full HD smart TVs in the market for buyers, and offering a budget 4K smart TV should appeal to more consumers.

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro 4K Smart TV India Price And Availability

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro 4K TV is priced in India at Rs 29,999 and the smart TV will be available via online and offline stores in India from April 11.

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro 4K Smart TV Specifications

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro features a 43-inch display that supports 4K resolution. OnePlus has equipped the TV with Gamma Engine which enhances the overall image quality for the viewer. The display also supports HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG formats. The company has given special focus on the design of the TV, with its bezel-less design and premium looks complimenting the screen. The TV includes dual 24W sound speakers with Dolby Audio-supported output.

OnePlus TV 32 Y1S Pro runs on the Android TV 10 platform which is built over the OxygenOS UI from the company. There are a slew of features available on the big screen if you pair it with a OnePlus smartphone or its wireless earbuds.

OnePlus says the TV has been tuned for gaming, which can be supported via the Auto Low Latency Mode on the TV. OnePlus has bundled the 4K with a smart remote that has easy access buttons for some streaming platforms.

At this price, OnePlus rivals Mi TV, Vu, Redmi and Realme among others in the segment with their own 4K smart TVs available for consumers.

