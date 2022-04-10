OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro India Sale Starts On April 11: Price, Offers And Specifications

OnePlus launched its new OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro 4K smart TV in India few days back and the product is now ready to go on sale in the country from April 11 onwards. The new OnePlus TV is an affordable 4K smart TV that runs on the Android TV platform over the Oxygen UI. Here are all the details you need about this new smart TV from OnePlus and the sale offers you can avail.

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro Price And Sale Offers In India

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro price in India is Rs 29,999 which makes it one of the most affordable 4K smart TVs you can buy in the country. OnePlus has got special sale day offers for those buying this TV. The company is offering special discount of Rs 2,500 when buying the TV using SBI Bank Credit card. Availing this offer brings the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro price down to Rs 27,499 in the country.

Buyers also have to chance to get the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro with no-cost EMI offers up to 6 months provided on transaction done through all major bank cards. In fact, OnePlus is giving 5 per cent cashback for select buyers with American Express card as well.

ONEPLUS TV 43 Y1S PRO SPECIFICATIONS

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro comes with a 43-inch 4K display which is equipped with the Gamma Engine for enhancing the overall image quality. The display also supports HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG codes. The TV has a bezel-less design and the premium looks add to the overall charm of the product. OnePlus has equipped the TV with a dual 24W sound speakers that deliver Dolby Audio-supported output.

OnePlus TV 32 Y1S Pro runs on the Android TV 10 platform which is built over the OxygenOS UI. OnePlus smartphone or wireless earbuds users get special benefits while using the TV.

The affordable 4K TV market in India is brimming with options, and OnePlus is another viable option for buyers.

