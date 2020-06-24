OnePlus TV Listed For Pre-Order on Amazon With Free Extended Two-Year Warranty

As we get closer to the launch date of OnePlus’ new smart TV range, the company is enticing customers further by listing the upcoming range for pre-orders. Further, if you opt for the pre-book option, you get extended warranty for two years from Acko general insurance company. As of now, all we know is that OnePlus is going to unveil its new smart TVs on July 2.

Details of the upcoming OnePlus TV range have been very limited. Speculations and certain leaked certifications suggest that the company might bring two screen sizes- 32-inch and 43-inch. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had recently shared that the OnePlus TV models will come with an innovative Gamma Engine and 93 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. Dolby had also confirmed that the new range is going to feature Dolby Vision HDR as well as Dolby Atmos cinematic sound.

I think you all know how much we put into our display technology. So when we decided to make our newest TVs, the approach was clear: we don’t lower our own standards, we raise them for the industry. Here's how: https://t.co/Z9cExxWwdw #SmarterTV — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) June 18, 2020

If you are interested in the upcoming OnePlus TV range, here’s how you can pre-order:

- You need to purchase the 2-year extended warranty offer on Amazon India worth Rs 1000. By doing so you will confirm your pre-booking for the new OnePlus TV series.



- Once you have made the purchase for the 2-year extended warranty, you should get an email confirming the same.



- Customers will be eligible to buy the OnePlus TV once it goes on sale. According to the information they will need to do so before August 5.



- By August 10, all customers who purchased the OnePlus TV after pre-ordering will get Rs 1,000 in their Amazon Pay balance.

