OnePlus TV New Update Will Let You Add Spotify, Disable Dolby Motion Smoothing

OnePlus is rolling out a new Android TV update for its smart TV lineup, the OnePlus TVs. The biggest change to the update comes with the ability to add more streaming services to its custom interface and platform, called OxygenPlay. As stated in reports, OxygenPlay will now support integration of new content with Spotify, Voot, JioSaavn, Alt Balaji, MX Player and ShemarooMe, offering users more choice in where they can stream their audio and video content from, directly through the TV.

The rest of the changelog of the update includes fine tweaks such as a new playback animation for when you stream music through Bluetooth stereo channels diectly through the TV. This would ideally work for those who have paired Bluetooth speakers with their television sets. It also comes with the ability for users of OnePlus phones to directly share their Wi-Fi hotspots with the TV, without going through the elaborate Wi-Fi pairing process. OnePlus' official changelog states that the wireless connectivity feature under OnePlus Connect will support up to five devices simultaneously.

Picture quality optimisations are also part of the update, and include features such as streamlining the picture quality mode options, a setting for colour gamut conversion and switching off MEMC when in Dolby picture mode. The latter will effectively disable motion smoothing on all updated OnePlus TVs, hence giving users more micro control over how they wish their content to look like.

Other tweaks include adding the support for embedded and external video subtitles on local video files pluggeed into the TV. OnePlus launched its first take on TVs with the OnePlus TV in India with much fanfare, in a bid to conquer the competitively priced large screen, high resolution smart TV market. With Xiaomi already being dominant, and Realme expected to join the fray as well, it will be interesting to see whether introducing new features to the TV helps OnePlus ramp up its share in this market.

