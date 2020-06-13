OnePlus TV Range With Affordable Price Tag to Launch on July 2: Everything We Know So Far

OnePlus recently announced that it will be launching a new affordable range of smart TVs in India without compromising on the premium experience. In a tweet, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau announced that the company is planning to launch a new affordable smart TV range in India on July 2. “We're making our premium smart TV experience more accessible to our Indian community,” said Lau in a Twitter post.

Following the post, the company teased that the upcoming smart TV range will be available at a starting price of Rs 1x,999, and asked fans to guess the price. What that means is that the new OnePlus TV range could be priced anything between Rs 10,999 and Rs 20,999. It is speculated that OnePlus will launch two models next month, a 32-inch and a 43-inch. This makes sense as brands like Xiaomi and more recently Realme, offer the two screen sizes.

It's official. We're making our premium smart TV experience more accessible to our Indian community. #SmarterTV pic.twitter.com/gc7WUcVIxJ — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) June 8, 2020

OnePlus India chief strategy officer Navnit Nakra had earlier confirmed in an interview with The Economic Times, that the company is planning to launch new smart TVs to reach a wider audience. It was also confirmed that a new entry-level smart TV priced around $200 (15,000) followed by a mid-range TV that could be priced around the Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000 segment. We are assuming that the 32-inch variant will be priced below Rs 20,000 while the larger 43-inch variant could be priced below Rs 40,000. Considering the company’s premium smart TV offerings, the OnePlus TV Q1 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, came with Android TV, these new upcoming smart TVs should also run on the same platform.

There have also been rumours of a new affordable OnePlus smartphone, which was originally supposed to launch with the OnePlus 8 series. It is speculated that due to the Coronavirus pandemic, OnePlus had to change its plans and that the OnePlus Z would now launch in the Summer. There is a possibility that the company could launch the handset during the same event. The company is also expected to launch its first true wireless earphones during the same timeframe. So, expect a big OnePlus splash once again in the month of July.

