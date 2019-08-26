OnePlus TV Specs Leak: Codenamed Dosa, Android TV But is it a Full HD or 4K TV?

We are getting ever close to the launch of the much awaited OnePlus TV at some point next month. We already have confirmation from the company that the OnePlus TV will have a 55-inch QLED panel, expected to have the 4K resolution with HDR. Now, more specs of the TV have been leaked online, giving us a possible glimpse of the other configuration details of at least one of the variants of the OnePlus TV. A screenshot grabbed from the Google Play Developer Console suggests that the OnePlus TV goes by the codename “Dosa”, which is a popular dish in South India. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek MT5670 SoC which includes the Mali-G51 Quad-Core graphics.

Perhaps, the most interesting bit to note is that this Developer Console listing pulled out by the Twitter handle @androidtv_rumor suggests that the TVs display resolution is 1,920 x 1,080 (Full HD). However, this could be because OnePlus could be implementing a dynamic 4K switch mode for the TV as and when the content demands it—but then again, the details here would ideally list the exact panel specs, and not the resolution it was displaying, at any given point of time.

The company is continuing to leave crumbs of information as the anticipation grows. The first official confirmation from OnePlus a few days ago revealed first technical details of the OnePlus TV—the QLED display. That announcement also confirmed the existence of a 55-inch variant at least. That is not to say though that there wouldn’t be more screen sizes as well. The details which emerged earlier about the filings done by the company for the OnePlus TV also suggest a 43-inch screen size option, as well as a larger 75-inch version as well.

The QLED TV panel technology is also used by Samsung, and is short for quantum-dot LED screen. QLED panels rely on LED backlighting, and the quality of that will have a huge bearing on the contrast ratio and high dynamic range (HDR) performance. Simply put, this display tech is not at the same level as the similar sounding but very different OLED display tech. In an OLED display, individual pixels emits their own light, which then results in better local dimming and illumination of different parts of the screen, depending on the content being viewed at the time.

It is also expected that the OnePlus TV will run the full-fledged Android TV smart platform, but OnePlus could customise it to an extent. That is exactly how the OnePlus phones are, and we could perhaps expect the same for the TV as well.

