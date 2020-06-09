OnePlus TV Teased to Come With a Price Tag Under Rs 20,000

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau announced yesterday that the company is planning to launch a new affordable smart TV range in India on July 2. “We're making our premium smart TV experience more accessible to our Indian community,” said Lau in a Twitter post. Following the post, the company has now teased that the upcoming smart TV range will be available at a starting price of Rs 1x,999, and has asked fans to guess the price.

This essentially means that the new OnePlus TV range could be priced anything between Rs 10,999 and Rs 20,999. It is speculated that OnePlus will launch two models next month, a 32-inch and a 43-inch. This makes sense as brands like Xiaomi and more recently Realme, offer the two screen sizes.

The price of the New OnePlus TV Series will be starting from ₹1X,999.

OnePlus India chief strategy officer Navnit Nakra had earlier confirmed in an interview with The Economic Times, that the company is planning to launch new smart TVs to reach a wider audience. It was also confirmed that a new entry-level smart TV priced around $200 (15,000) followed by a mid-range TV that could be priced around the Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000 segment.

There have also been rumours of a new affordable OnePlus smartphone, which was originally supposed to launch with the OnePlus 8 series. It is speculated that due to the Coronavirus pandemic, OnePlus had to change its plans and that the OnePlus Z would now launch in the Summer. There is a possibility that the company could launch the handset during the same event.

