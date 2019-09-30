OnePlus TV to be Manufactured in India by Year-End

Smartphone manufacturer OnePlus forayed into the smart TV space by launching the much-awaited OnePlus TV last week globally. The OnePlus TV line-up, called the Q1 series, is available in India at a starting price of Rs 69,900 at e-commerce portal Amazon India. Just days after the launch, the company has now announced that the OnePlus TVs will be manufactured in India by the end of this year. According to a media report, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said in an interview that the company will start manufacturing the newly-launched OnePlus TVs in India by 2019-end or in early 2020.

Currently, the OnePlus TVs being sold in India are manufactured and imported from China. Manufacturing them in India can bring down the cost of OnePlus TVs for the end-consumers in the country as it will avoid import duties. The two variants of the OnePlus TV: OnePlus TV Q1 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro – are currently selling in India at Rs 69,900 and Rs 99,900, respectively. OnePlus has also confirmed that it will keep its focus on the premium end of the smart TV market and is not planning to launch an affordable TV in the near future. Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus, reportedly said that there were no affordable smart TVs down the company’s pipeline yet.

The newly-launched OnePlus TVs sports a 55-inch 4K QLED panel with 120 percent NTSC colour gamut and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. They run on Android TV 9.0 along with OnePlus Connect, Oxygen Play, and a game mode. The key difference between the two models is that the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro has a sliding soundbar with 8 speakers, while the standard OnePlus TV Q1 has only four speakers without the soundbar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.