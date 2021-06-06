OnePlus TV U1S Alleged Renders Showcase Sleek Design and NFC-Enabled Remote, Here's How They Look

The OnePlus TV U1S’s alleged renders have surfaced online, ahead of the official launch in India on June 10. The new renders showcase the bezel-less design the company previously teased, with the OnePlus branding at the bottom of the screen. Aside from the TV, the render of the TV remote has also appeared online that looks similar to Amazon’s Fire TV remote with a black colour finish and dedicated buttons to access Netflix and Amazon Prime. There’s a OnePlus pair button alongside a shortcut to active Google Assistant. Interestingly, the TV remote includes an NFC symbol (the N mark) with OnePlus branding at the bottom. Earlier this year, LG announced a new Magic Remote with NFC to allow sharing of content between phones and its TVs, therefore, the OnePlus TV U1S remote could support this feature as well. The new renders were shared by Pricebaba in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal.

The new leak comes days after another report that bhighlighted the OnePlus TV U1S alleged specifications. It claimed that the TV would come in three sizes - 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. The top variant will reportedly have four speakers, whereas the other two are said to pack a dual-speaker system. All three screens might come with Ultra-HD (4K) resolution with support for HDR10+ content. It also reported that OnePlus would use DLED (direct LED) panels with a 60Hz refresh rate and have 300 nits brightness. As mentioned, the company is said to be focusing on the design aspect, and customers can expect a bezel-less design. The OnePlus TV U1S could also run on Android TV 10 out-of-the-box and support Chromecast and OnePlay 2.0 with live channel. Other rumoured features include three HDMI ports, two USB Type-A ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC. Currently, the regular OnePlus TV U1 is available in India with a single 55-inch screen that carries a price tag of Rs 52,999. The new TV model will launch alongside the anticipated OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is the first Nord device in the country since the launch of the OnePlus Nord in July last year.

