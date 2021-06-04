OnePlus TV U1S Key Specs Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch, May Come in 3 Sizes With 4K Resolution

The OnePlus TV U1S alleged specifications surfaced online ahead of the official on June 10. The new TV model will launch alongside the anticipated OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is the first Nord device in the country since the launch of the OnePlus Nord in July last year. Previously, OnePlus shared a timeline on its website that notes the first sale of the OnePlus TV U1S will take place in India on the same day of launch but only for its Red Cable subscribers. The following day, the smart TV will go on open sale via Amazon, Flipkart, and other OnePlus channels. Its Amazon and Flipkart listings also highlight that the new OnePlus TV U1S will seamlessly pair with OnePlus Buds, while OnePlus Watch users can control the TV via the smartwatch. It can also connect up to two smartphones to cast images and other files.

Meanwhile, tipster Abhishek Yadav claims that the OnePlus TV U1S will come in three sizes - 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. The top variant will reportedly have four speakers, whereas the other two are said to pack a dual-speaker system. All three screens might come with Ultra-HD (4K) resolution with support for HDR10+ content. A separate MySmartPrice report had claimed that OnePlus would use DLED (direct LED) panels with a 60Hz refresh rate and have 300 nits brightness. The company is said to be focusing on the design aspect, and customers can expect a bezel-less design. The tipster adds that the OnePlus TV U1S would run on Android TV 10 out-of-the-box and support Google Assistant, Chromecast, and OnePlay 2.0 with live channel. Other rumoured features include three HDMI ports, two USB Type-A ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC. Currently, the regular OnePlus TV U1 is available in India with a single 55-inch screen that carries a price tag of Rs 52,999.

