OnePlus TV Will be Launched in India in September; Expected to Run Android TV

Just a few days after confirming the name of its upcoming TV, OnePlus has confirmed that this TV will be launched next month. And the good news is, the OnePlus TV will be launched in India first. While the pricing and specification details are not yet confirmed, the OnePlus TV will arrive in India in September itself.

"Launching a TV product is not easy, especially if we had to start this project from scratch. Over the past two years, we have been working relentlessly to make our dreams and vision come true, so the fact that we are finally able to share this product with you all is incredibly meaningful to all of us here. We want to be sure of every step we take, which is why we wanted to focus on one market at a time. Without being 100% focused, we would not be able to create continued success," says Lau, in an official post.

However, Lau has also mentioned that the Chinese manufacturer brand is working hard to launch OnePlus TV in North America, Europe and China regions soon. OnePlus is looking after establishing partnerships with the local and regional content providers in these countries.

"Our goal is for OnePlus to set the standard for future smart TV products, because we focus on every last detail. To me, designing a TV is about more than creating a high-quality display. A TV takes up a prominent spot in a household, meaning its design has to be worth viewing even when the TV is turned off," said Lau.

It is expected that the OnePlus TV will run Google's Android TV smart TV platform, and is expected to be available in multiple screen sizes, including 43-inch and 75-inch. There is still no clarity on whether these TVs will have LED display panels, or go for the more expensive OLED panel in one of the variants.

