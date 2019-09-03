OnePlus TV Will Feature 8 Speakers With 50W Output and Dolby Atmos Support

OnePlus is inching closer to launch its first smart TV. The company had earlier confirmed that the OnePlus TV will sport a 55-inch 4K QLED panel and will run on a forked version of Android TV, with a promise of updates for the next three years. Notably, a dedicated page for the upcoming product is already up on Amazon India, which recently confirmed another feature that we can expect on the OnePlus TV.

The smart TV will feature 8 speakers onboard which will offer a combined output of 50W. The company also says that it will be capable of offering ‘punchy bass to fill your living room.’ Now in our experience, most TVs today offer decent inbuilt audio for most content, but considering the limited space, you cannot expect a full surround sound experience.

There will also be support for Dolby Vision as well as Dolby Atmos audio.

Just last week there was a leaked screenshot grabbed from the Google Play Developer Console suggesting that the OnePlus TV will go by the codename “Dosa”, a popular Indian dish. The screenshot also revealed that It will be powered by a MediaTek MT5670 SoC which includes the Mali-G51 Quad-Core graphics.

Since OnePlus is a long-time partner with Amazon, we can expect the OnePlus TV to be an exclusive product on the ecommerce platform. Additionally, we can expect the TV to include the official Amazon Prime Video app. We are expecting the company to announce the product alongside the upcoming OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7 on September 26.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.