OnePlus TV Will Feature Support for Amazon Alexa Voice Assistant

OnePlus will be launching the OnePlus TV later this month and it is expected to go on sale during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale that is expected to commence towards the end of this month. OnePlus TV will get an India exclusive launch way before the rest of the world and with all the specs of the TV revealed by OnePlus, it is expected to be a 'game-changer' in the smart TV space.

OnePlus TV will also come with support for Amazon Alexa, a new skill on the Alexa India store has revealed. This means that the upcoming 55-inch 4k QLED television can be controlled by people using their voice either through previously-revealed Google Assistant or Alexa.

Amazon Alexa voice commands are expected to work via a button on the OnePlus TV remote, in addition to the usual method of the Echo line-up and other Alexa-enabled devices.

The Alexa Skill page for OnePlus TV divulges that a user can turn it on/off, mute the television, as well as increase/decrease volume, change channels, or input sources among other voice-control abilities. The OnePlus TV Alexa Skill is already live, though the process of enabling it fails on the OnePlus account sign-in page.

OnePlus, which has been majorly focused on smartphones, will be making foray into a new division with its new OnePlus TV and the added support for Alexa will make it a unique product on the market. OnePlus has been teasing features of its upcoming product and as of now, we know that it will feature a 55-inch 4K QLED panel with support for HDR, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and 8-speaker array capable of producing 50W of audio output. It will be powered by a MediaTek MT5670 SoC with Mali-G51 GPU, 3GB RAM and a Gamma Color Magic processor and the company has also given a peek at the OnePlus TV's back and stand.

Here's the known list of Alexa commands for OnePlus TV, via Amazon:

POWER ON/OFF OnePlus TV: "Alexa, turn on OnePlus TV."

"Alexa, turn off OnePlus TV."

CONTROL VOLUME: "Alexa, set volume to 15 on OnePlus TV."

"Alexa, raise/lower/adjust the volume by 20 on OnePlus TV"

MUTE/UNMUTE: "Alexa, mute OnePlus TV."

"Alexa, unmute OnePlus TV."

CHANGE CHANNEL: "Alexa, change channel to 200 on OnePlus TV."

"Alexa, next channel on OnePlus TV.”

"Alexa, change channel to PBS on OnePlus TV.

CHANGE INPUT: “Alexa, change input to HDMI 1 on OnePlus TV.”

“Alexa, change input to Apple TV on OnePlus TV.”

“Alexa, switch input to HDMI 1 on OnePlus TV.”

“Alexa, switch input to Apple TV on OnePlus TV.”

The OnePlus TV is expected to be launched on September 26 and is anticipated to be launch alongside the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro.

