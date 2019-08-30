OnePlus TV Will Receive Android TV Updates For Next Three Years: Pete Lau

After months of development and anticipation, OnePlus TV, the first smart TV from the popular Chinese smartphone maker will finally launch in India next month. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau announced the smart TV's launch via a post on the OnePlus forums, alongside details around the production process. He confirmed that the TV will receive at least three years of Android TV software updates, similar to OnePlus' smartphone software update strategy. This is probably the first time that an Android TV manufacturer has publicly committed to such a support policy. OnePlus TV will be the company's first step in establishing an Internet of Things ecosystem. It will run on a 'unique' version of Google's Android TV operating system, which might mean that consumers face lesser issues with inconsistent updates and unfixed bugs.

Last week, our first #OnePlusTV came off the production line - a truly monumental moment. Within this box you'll find over 2 years of dreams, milestones and of course an amazing TV. Proud to seal the very first box, and can't wait for you to see it! pic.twitter.com/hFuChx6bJW — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) August 27, 2019

Recently the company suggested that the OnePlus TV will have a 55-inch QLED panel, with 4K resolution and HDR. A new leak also gave us a possible glimpse of the other configuration details of at least one of the variants of the OnePlus TV. A screenshot grabbed from the Google Play Developer Console suggested that the OnePlus TV goes by the codename “Dosa”. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek MT5670 SoC which includes the Mali-G51 Quad-Core graphics.

Earlier, OnePlus had also revealed a logo for its new product. While there still isn't a confirmed launch date, a report pointed out that it could happen in September. If rumours are true, then the company could unveil it between 25 and 30 September, most likely on the 26th. Certain Bluetooth SIG certification documents confirm this information. The report further said that the company is sourcing the panels from TPV Display Technologies at least one of the TV models with one of the variants having an OLED panel. The TV range could come in four sizes including 43-inches, 55-inches, 65-inches, and 75-inches.

