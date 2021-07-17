OnePlus TVs Will Cost Up To 17% More in India: Why Its Happening, New Prices & More

Popular smartphone maker OnePlus has hiked the prices of its TVs in India, including the recently-launched OnePlus TV U1S series. Prices of OnePlus TVs in India have gone up by up to 17.5 percent for some models, while some have seen a rather reasonable spike in the pricetag. OnePlus has not yet detailed as to what the reason for the price hike is, but it is said to be due to the hike in the prices of open-cell panels used by TV manufacturers across the globe, the increase in import cost of materials, or the component shortages. Before OnePlus, Xiaomi had last month increased the prices of its television sets in India.

OnePlus has multiple TVs in its range that the company sells in India. The OnePlus Y series includes three variants - a 32-inch model, a 40-inch variant, and a 43-inch model. The 32-inch variant of the OnePlus TV Y1 is now priced at Rs 18,999, as against the initial Rs 12,999 pricetag. The 32-inch model’s price was earlier hiked to Rs 16,499, meaning that the current price has been hiked by about 15 percent from the last time and almost 50 percent since the TV was launched in India. The 43-inch model of the OnePlus TV Y1 series was initially launched at Rs 22,999 but increased to Rs 26,999 later. Now, the 43-inch OnePlus TV Y1 is priced at Rs 29,499. The 40-inch variant, that was launched in May this year now costs Rs 26,499, as against the initial price of Rs 23,999. These are the more reasonable price hikes that OnePlus TVs are getting.

The OnePlus TV U1S series that was launched alongside the OnePlus Nord CE smartphone has seen a substantial hike in its price in India. The OnePlus TV U1S series includes three models - 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. The TVs were launched at a price of Rs 39,999, Rs 47,999, and Rs 62,999 respectively. Now, the three models are listed at Rs 46,999, Rs 52,999, and Rs 68,999 respectively - that is a Rs 7,000 price increase for the 50-inch model, which is highest in the lot at over 17 percent. The 65-inch model has gone up by Rs. 5,000 (9.5 percent hike), and the 55-inch model gone up by Rs. 6,000 (9.5 percent hike).

OnePlus has not yet issued a statement on the price hike. We have reached out to the company for a response on the same and will update the story as and when a response is received.

A report in NDTV Gadgets 360 back in February analysed the smart TV market in India to report that there has been a price hike of around 10 percent in TVs across all segments and brands. Since then, several company’s have been reported to have increased the prices of their TVs in India.

