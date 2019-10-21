OnePlus TVs Will Get The Netflix App Soon, But We Don’t Know Exactly When

With smart TVs these days, the full gamut of streaming services available on a single tap for users to access, is a must. There is no getting around that simple fact. It has to be the full line-up, that includes Netflix, Amazon Video, Hotstar, Sony Liv and more. Which is what made OnePlus’ decision to launch the OnePlus TV QLED TV 55Q1 and the OnePlus TV QLED TV 55Q1 Pro without the Netflix app, a tad perplexing. However, things are going to change, for the better, sometime in the next few weeks. Netflix has confirmed that the app will be available on OnePlus TV anytime now.

According to Netflix, the app should already be available. “Netflix is available on OnePlus TVs in India,” says the Netflix support page for OnePlus TVs. The streaming service also confirms that the Netflix app on OnePlus TVs will support Ultra HD streaming if you have a steady internet connection with speeds of 25 Mbps or more. These TVs will also support Dolby Vision or HDR, as long as the TV supports those. At present, the OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro running the software version TV55Q1IN_2.A.01_GLO_014_1909210202 with Android TV and it doesn’t have the Netflix app just yet—and the sideloaded versions of the Netflix app also don’t work.

The OnePlus TV line-up currently has a QLED TV 55Q1IN which is priced at Rs 69,899 (at the time of writing this) plus you pay Rs 2,990 additionally for the tabletop stand and the QLED TV 55Q1IN Pro which is priced at Rs 99,899. The 55-inch QLED panel has the native 4K resolution. It also has the widest HDR support as well—for HDR10, HDR10+, HLG and Dolby Vision. Some of the features that the OnePlus TV line-up packs in include Super Resolution, Contrast enhancement and support for Dolby Atmos as well.

The importance of streaming apps cannot be stressed. That is perhaps the reason why Xiaomi had pressed along over the past year to get Netflix and Amazon Prime Video apps on their Mi TV line-up—and have succeeded in style. At the same time, a lot of other TV makers are deploying different forks of Android to enable the functionality of all streaming apps, somehow for their users. We can only hope for the sake of OnePlus TV buyers that Netflix arrives on their TV soon enough.

