OnePlus Type C Bullets Headphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs 1,490
The new type-C "Bullets" would be based on delivering a superior sound and would be a step up from "Bullets V2", the company said in a statement.
Chinese handset maker OnePlus on Thursday announced it would unveil an upgraded USB Type-C wired earphones for Rs 1,490 in India along with its upcoming smartphone -- OnePlus 6T -- in the fourth quarter of 2018. The new type-C "Bullets" would be based on delivering a superior sound and would be a step up from "Bullets V2", the company said in a statement.
The earbuds would sport a metal design and aramid fibre has been added to the wire to make the device more durable and resistant to stretching. Type-C "Bullets" are compatible with any Type-C USB port and pair easily with OnePlus devices, thus allowing users to adjust the sound enhancement configuration for a more customised sound. There is improved sound quality, thanks to a built-in high-end professional digital-to-analog converter by Ciruss Logic, the company added.
The device has a higher dynamic range, higher signal-to-noise ratio and low noise floor when compared to the standard 3.5-mm jack that uses analogue. Type-C headphones ensure minimal loss of quality for a superior audio outcome. Meanwhile, the company is likely to launch a successor to its highly-popular OnePlus 6 smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Previous iterations from the smartphone maker required a physical fingerprint scanner to unlock the device. Pictures of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone recently appeared on Chinese social media website Weibo that also suggest the device could feature a tiny waterdrop notch.
In-display fingerprint sensors are rare in smartphones currently, a handful of devices from Vivo such as Vivo X20 Plus UD, Vivo X21 and Vivo Nex and OPPO R17 come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.
