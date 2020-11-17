OnePlus Unveils Education Benefits for College Students That Offer Rs 1,000 Off on All OnePlus Phones

OnePlus today announced OnePlus Education Benefits that include exclusive discounts and "perks" for college students and faculty members in India. The education benefit covers 760 universities and 38,498 colleges across India, and customers can enjoy Rs 1,000 discount on all OnePlus smartphones or OnePlus TV models. Additionally, several OnePlus accessories like the OnePlus Buds Z are available with 5 percent off for education customers. The company says that after proper verification, students and teachers would receive a voucher that is valid for one calendar year.

As per the information available on the OnePlus forum, currently enrolled college students and faculty members have to verify themselves with the company' partner Student Beans. Upon proper verification, customers will receive a voucher that needs to be used during the checkout process of the select OnePlus device. OnePlus adds that the benefit can only be used once per year and the voucher is not transferable as it is tied to a single OnePlus account. The voucher expires after one year of verification, and users will later have to reverify in order to get a new one once again.

Juggling between assignments and creating content? Here's a tip: you need a phone which can ace it all! Get it now at exclusive discounts for students.Buy now: https://t.co/jliVnePtpz pic.twitter.com/AG7BLAxTGe — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) November 17, 2020

College students and faculty members who are planning to purchase a new OnePlus smartphone have options such as the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and the new launched OnePlus 8T. The vanilla OnePlus 8 price in India starts at Rs 41,999 while the Pro model is retailing at starting Rs 54,999. The OnePlus 8T price in the country starts at Rs 42,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option. The OnePlus Buds Z TWS earphones price is set Rs 2,999. Additionally, with the OnePlus Education Benefits, education customers can also purchase smartphone cases with 5 percent off. For instance, the OnePlus 8T Sandston Bumper Case price in India is set at Rs 790, and customers can also purchase the Karbon Bumper Case for the smartphone at Rs 1,990.