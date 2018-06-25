English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
OnePlus Users Experience Battery Issues After Latest Update
The problem has come to light after the OxygenOS 5.1.6 and 5.1.8 updates.
(Image: News18.com)
OnePlus has started to bring out its new OTA (over-the-air) update for the OnePlus line-up of smartphone OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5 and 5T as well as the OnePlus 3 and 3T. Although the update is aimed at fixing some bugs as well as improving performance, there has been one overbearing issue which many users have complained of with the new updates. Users have been facing an issue with the battery life on the OnePlus 6, as per the OnePlus forums. The problem has come to light after the OxygenOS 5.1.6 and 5.1.8 updates. The OnePlus 6 is giving only half the on-screen-time than before, without any change in daily routine.
Also read: Who's Winning The Social Media Cup?
Another issue cropping up is the phone shutting down even when the battery has more than 50 percent charge remaining, however, the device does work fine once the charger is plugged. Some users have even faced an issue with the camera freezing.
Apart from the OnePlus 6, users with the OnePlus 3 and 3T have complained about the battery drain as well, stating the phone shuts down even before giving the warning at 15 percent. It most likely appears to be a bug which is allowing the screen to drain more battery than required. OnePlus has not come out and acknowledged the issue yet, but is expected to roll-out an update to fix the issue battery issue soon.
Also Watch: Top 5 Budget Smartphones - Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Also Watch
Also read: Who's Winning The Social Media Cup?
Another issue cropping up is the phone shutting down even when the battery has more than 50 percent charge remaining, however, the device does work fine once the charger is plugged. Some users have even faced an issue with the camera freezing.
Apart from the OnePlus 6, users with the OnePlus 3 and 3T have complained about the battery drain as well, stating the phone shuts down even before giving the warning at 15 percent. It most likely appears to be a bug which is allowing the screen to drain more battery than required. OnePlus has not come out and acknowledged the issue yet, but is expected to roll-out an update to fix the issue battery issue soon.
Also Watch: Top 5 Budget Smartphones - Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Also Watch
-
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Thursday 21 June , 2018 Comio X1 Note Review: An Ambitious Effort With Hits And Misses
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Chopra Divulges Details of Her First Meeting With Nick Jonas
- IIFA Awards 2018: Irrfan Khan, Sridevi and Tumhari Sulu Bag Top Honours
- Roger Federer Loses Number 1 Spot as Borna Coric Stuns Him in Halle Final
- Ayaz Memon: Chandimal Temerity After Sandpaper Gate Boggles the Mind
- Opinion - Why 2019 Suzuki Jimny Makes a Perfect Case for the Indian Market?