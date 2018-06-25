OnePlus Users Experience Battery Issues After Latest Update

OnePlus has started to bring out its new OTA (over-the-air) update for the OnePlus line-up of smartphone OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5 and 5T as well as the OnePlus 3 and 3T. Although the update is aimed at fixing some bugs as well as improving performance, there has been one overbearing issue which many users have complained of with the new updates. Users have been facing an issue with the battery life on the OnePlus 6, as per the OnePlus forums. The problem has come to light after the OxygenOS 5.1.6 and 5.1.8 updates. The OnePlus 6 is giving only half the on-screen-time than before, without any change in daily routine.Another issue cropping up is the phone shutting down even when the battery has more than 50 percent charge remaining, however, the device does work fine once the charger is plugged. Some users have even faced an issue with the camera freezing.Apart from the OnePlus 6, users with the OnePlus 3 and 3T have complained about the battery drain as well, stating the phone shuts down even before giving the warning at 15 percent. It most likely appears to be a bug which is allowing the screen to drain more battery than required. OnePlus has not come out and acknowledged the issue yet, but is expected to roll-out an update to fix the issue battery issue soon.